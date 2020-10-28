Isuzu reveals new MU-X SUV and it’s ready to take on the Fortuner

BANGKOK - Isuzu revealed its all-new MU-X SUV in Thailand on Wednesday and if first impressions are anything to go by, it looks like a more formidable rival to the likes of the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Everest and Mitsubishi Pajero Sport.

Of course, this new MU-X is based on the latest-generation Isuzu D-Max bakkie, which will be built in South Africa from early 2022 onwards. However, we are still awaiting confirmation on Isuzu’s local plans for the new SUV.

While it shares its basic ladder frame chassis with the new D-Max, Isuzu has done more to differentiate the exterior styling this time, with completely unique frontal styling and a body that shows no resemblance to its pick-up cousin.

As is the norm with this class of vehicle, the bakkie’s leaf spring rear suspension also makes way for a comfier coil spring set-up at the back.

The engine range carries over from the D-Max, with the most exciting option being the revised 3-litre turbodiesel unit that produces 140kW at 3600rpm and 450Nm between 1600 and 2600 revs. Isuzu is also offering a 110kW, 350Nm 1.9-litre unit in Thailand, although it’s likely that SA will only get the 3-litre.