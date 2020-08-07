Isuzu’s D-Max X-Rider now available with 3-litre engine

PORT ELIZABETH - Isuzu has a good thing going with its D-Max X-Rider edition, which has provided an affordable but stylish solution for those looking for a bakkie with a bit more bling than an entry level workhorse, but without splurging on extravagant features and breaking the bank in the process.

Until now the X-Rider has only been available with Isuzu’s 2.5-litre turbodiesel engine, but now the range is being expanded with a 3-litre TD version.

Fitted as standard with a six-speed automatic gearbox, the rear-wheel drive 3.0 X-Rider is good for 130kW at 3600rpm and 380Nm from 1800rpm.

Setting the X-Rider apart from regular D-Max models is a black and red treatment for the grille and front bumper, black sports bar, roof rails and running boards, a 3.5 tonne towbar as well as a set of 18-inch diamond cut alloy wheels on all-terrain tyres. Buyers can opt for full black treatment for the wheels at no additional cost.

Moving inside, the seats are upholstered in black partial leather with red stitching, while standard kit includes a 20.3cm touchscreen audio system with reverse camera.