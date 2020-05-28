Isuzu's Fortuner rivalling Mu-X gets a refresh
Johannesburg - Isuzu’s Mu-X seven-seater is a relatively new entrant to the bakkie-based SUV segment in South Africa and it’s had its work cut out given the unwavering popularity of its chief rival, the Toyota Fortuner.
But the Isuzu is upping its game for 2020 with a series of exterior and interior enhancements as well as a safety upgrade in the form of a Brake Override System that’s said to reduce stopping distances in an emergency.
So what’s changed visually?
The 2020 Mu-X models receive a new grille and bumper design upfront, with the lower section finished in gloss black. The rear end also gets gloss black trim for lower bumper as well in the redesigned taillights.
The gloss black theme continues on the side steps as well as on the redesigned 18-inch wheels, which boast a ‘diamond cut’ finish.
On the inside, piano black finishes have been adopted for the trim panels as well as the door switch bezels, gear shift surround and central dashboard panel. Furthermore, the the steering wheel-mounted controls are decked out in black with a silver garnish. As a final touch, the door trims now feature ambient lighting.
As before, standard amenities include a 20.3cm touchsceen infotainment system with CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity as well as automatic climate control for both front and rear occupants, keyless start and leather seat trim, with the driver’s seat featuring six-way electric adjustment.
Buyers can upgrade to a 22.8cm touchscreen system with built-in navigation.
Standard safety kit includes six airbags, ESC stability control, Hill Start Assist and Hill Descent Control.
On the performance front, Isuzu’s 130kW, 380Nm 3-litre turbodiesel engine carries over, still mated to a six-speed automatic gearbox, and the vehicle is available in 4x2 and 4x4 guises.
Prices include a five-year/120 000km warranty and five-year/90 000km service plan.
Isuzu Mu-X prices
3.0 4X2 auto - R630 400
3.0 4x4 auto - R698 200