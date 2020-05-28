Isuzu's Fortuner rivalling Mu-X gets a refresh

Johannesburg - Isuzu’s Mu-X seven-seater is a relatively new entrant to the bakkie-based SUV segment in South Africa and it’s had its work cut out given the unwavering popularity of its chief rival, the Toyota Fortuner.

But the Isuzu is upping its game for 2020 with a series of exterior and interior enhancements as well as a safety upgrade in the form of a Brake Override System that’s said to reduce stopping distances in an emergency.

So what’s changed visually?

The 2020 Mu-X models receive a new grille and bumper design upfront, with the lower section finished in gloss black. The rear end also gets gloss black trim for lower bumper as well in the redesigned taillights.

The gloss black theme continues on the side steps as well as on the redesigned 18-inch wheels, which boast a ‘diamond cut’ finish.