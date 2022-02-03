It’s not cheap, but the new Range Rover sets the standard in luxury

Due to be launched officially around June with 19 individual models starting at R2.86-million, the media had a sneak peek opportunity at the Jaguar Land Rover Experience in Joburg this week. And it’s everything a Range Rover should be, carrying on the tradition of a luxury SUV that this time round takes it to the next level both in terms of technology and design.

Locally there will be a choice of HSE and Autobiography models as well as a unique First Edition during the first year of production that’s based on the Autobiography and will be available exclusively in a Sunset Gold satin finish. Both the Standard (SWB) and Long Wheelbase (LWB) body designs will be available with five seats and the LWB with an option of a third row of seats.

Debuting in the Range Rover is the new BMW-sourced P530 4.4-litre V8 engine with two parallel twin-scroll turbos - one for each cylinder bank. It produces 390kW and 750Nm of torque and with Dynamic Launch engaged will get to 100km/h in 4.6 seconds with a top speed of 250km/h. There’s also the D350 3.0-litre straight six turbo diesel with 257kW and 700Nm of torque that will get you to 100km/h in 6.1 seconds.