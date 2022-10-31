JAC T6, SA’s second cheapest double cab, gets new (but old) 2.8 diesel option

Johannesburg - With most mainstream double-cab bakkies now on the wrong side of half-a-million rand, many buyers are considering their options at the lower end of the market, where you’ll find entrants like the JAC T6. With that in mind, Chinese importer JAC has extended its T6 double-cab range, with a more affordable diesel engine option. Priced at R349 900 in 4x2 guise and R399 900 as a 4x4, the new 2.8 TDI Lux undercuts the current 1.9 TDI Comfort model, which sells for R374 900, and it’s only R5 000 more expensive than the 2.0-litre petrol base model.

But if it’s a bigger engine, then why is it cheaper than the 1.9 TDI, you might ask? While the latter is a more modern unit with Volkswagen origins and outputs of 100kW and 320Nm, the 2.8-litre engine, which is being reintroduced to the range, appears to be based on a much older Isuzu design. Its age shows in the outputs, with the 2.8-litre TDI producing just 68kW at 3 600rpm and 210Nm from 1 800 to 2 000rpm. Consider that Toyota’s modern 2.8 unit produces more than double those outputs – albeit it’s also a lot more expensive. JAC is catering for budget-conscious consumers, seeking a more basic technological package of the kind you can probably tinker with and repair in your garage if you have the know-how. The T6 is South Africa’s second-least-expensive double-cab range, undercut only by the Mahindra Bolero, which starts at R265 999.

JAC is claiming combined fuel consumption figures of 7.9 litres per 100km for the 2.8 TDI 4x2 variant, which has a five-speed manual gearbox, and 10.5 l/100km for the 4x4 version, which pairs with a six-speed manual. Real-world consumption could differ, however. Karl-Heinz Göbel, the CEO of JAC Motors South Africa, says the reintroduction of the 2.8 TDI is in response to customers in remote parts of SA, as well as neighbouring countries, where reliability and ease of maintenance are important considerations. “Over the past five years, customer feedback played an important role in our brand’s local growth. We believe that the market’s need for a reliable and economical 2.8L turbodiesel engine is one of those examples where we can respond with tried-and-tested products,” Göbel said.

The JAC T6 2.8 TDI boasts a ground clearance of 197mm, a 900kg payload and a braked towing capacity of 2 000kg. Safety features include dual front airbags and ABS brakes, while creature comforts come in the form of manual air conditioning, electric windows, a Bluetooth-compatible Radio/MP5 audio system, 12-Volt accessory socket and leather seat trim. The JAC T6 models are sold with a five-year or 150 000km warranty and five-year or 60 000km service plan. JAC currently has 65 dealerships countrywide.

JAC T6 Range and Pricing (October 2022) 2.0L VVT petrol 4x2 Lux – R344 900 2.8L TDI diesel 4x2 Lux – R349 900