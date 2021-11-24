JAC T8 bakkie gets new 2.0-litre turbodiesel engine

Johannesburg - First introduced in 2019, the JAC T8 double cab bakkie has been upgraded with a new 2.0-litre engine option. The new turbodiesel motor produces 104kW at 3600rpm, which is a 4kW improvement over the 1.9-litre engine, and while peak torque remains the same at 320Nm, it peaks 400rpm earlier at 1600rpm.

The new engine, which features an intercooler and variable geometry turbocharger, is still paired with a six-speed manual gearbox and there’s no word yet on whether an autobox will be offered. JAC claims a combined fuel consumption figure of 8.7 litres per 100km for the new 2.0, which should allow a range of around 900km on the 76-litre tank. Priced at R412 400 in 4x2 guise and R462 400 as a 4x4, the new 2.0-litre models command a R10 000 price premium over the 1.9-litre variants. The JAC T8 boasts a payload of 900kg and a braked towing capacity of 2000kg, while the ground clearance is listed at 220mm. The 4x4 model features a part-time four-wheel drive system and drivers can switch between 2WD and 4WD at up to 80km/h.

Aesthetically the JAC T8 2.0 adopts a new black grille and it’s also fitted with two-tone 18-inch alloy wheels, black wheel arches and a style bar. Standard interior features include leather seats, cruise control, multi-function steering wheel, manual air conditioning and a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity as well as a reverse camera. Safety features include dual front airbags, ABS brakes, ESC stability control, traction control and Hill-start Hold. Prices include a five-year/150 000km warranty and five-year/60 000km service plan.