Johannesburg - Jack Roush is notably a man with super-premium unleaded pumping through his veins and he's a Mustang fanatic, which is why his company has been responsible for the creation of some of the maddest Mustangs made. He was born in Kentucky and grew up in Manchester, Ohio. He earned a mathematics degree with a minor in physics from Berea College, and a Master's in scientific mathematics from Eastern Michigan University before joining the Ford Motor Company in 1966. In 1970, Roush left Ford to bootstrap his own company, which is today one of the largest manufacturers of automotive technologies in the world.

During Monterey Car Week in the US a couple of weeks ago, while I was experiencing several Roush Performance-tuned Mustangs at the Festival of Motoring at Kyalami, the latest customer-spec Mustang from the American carmaker was unleashed, and it’s looking for a fight.

One of a kind

The 2019 Roush Stage 3 Mustang has been designed exclusively for automotive after-market magnate Wade Kawasaki. Built to be Kawasaki’s “track-capable daily driver”, the vehicle features blue and orange Gulf Racing livery painted by SpeedKore Performance Group to match the historic paint scheme of the Ford race cars that stormed Le Mans a half-century ago.

As the highest-performing vehicle in Roush’s arsenal, it features a bespoke TVS R2650 supercharger and a custom cold-air intake. It’s loaded with trick software from his laboratory to boost the car’s 5.0-litre Ti-VCT V8 engine to an overall power output of 530kW (711hp) and 828Nm of torque.

The Mustang is equipped with an optional active exhaust system that offers four user-selectable exhaust modes. Other upgrades included a custom Sikky Manufacturing handbrake designed for drifting antics.

Additional custom touches include a set of one-off 20-inch forged aluminium wheels, paired with 245/35R20 and 285/35R20 performance tyres. Further bespoke pieces include customised carbon-blend side vents and side view mirrors manufactured by SpeedKore as well as a carbon-finish Roush Mustang front splitter, a carbon rear spoiler and aero kit.

On the inside, Kawasaki's Stage 3 Mustang’s Sport Interior Package had been upgraded with colour-matched orange accents and a Roush Performance plaque.

Exhilarating experience

“Unveiling this custom Stage 3 Mustang was an exhilarating experience,” said Wade Kawasaki. “This was my first time seeing the finished car, and Roush Performance has created something truly special.”

Roush Performance was founded in 1995 with its head office in Plymouth Township, Michigan. Fortunately, you don’t have to venture to the home of the brave and the land of the free to get a Roush ’Stang - you can order Roush goodies for your Mustang through the Performance Centre in Centurion, Gauteng. The company makes use of Ford Performance Parts and Roush Performance Parts, keeping the warranty of the vehicle intact when fitted by an approved technician.

A Performance Centre spokesperson says there are 45 Roush Mustang vehicles in South Africa.