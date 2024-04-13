Jaecoo J7 SUV lands in South Africa: pricing and specs announced

By: Double Apex
Jaecoo is not a name most people will recognise. However, many may know Chinese carmaker Chery. The latter has been a regular feature on the sales charts with its SUV products, the Tiggo 4, 7 and 8. Jaecoo is the second new nameplate added to the Chery portfolio after Omoda.
Jaecoo enters the local market with the J7. This mid-size SUV measures 4,500mm in length, 1,865mm in width and 1,680mm high. Those dimensions place it in the same bracket as the Hyundai Tucson, VW Tiguan and co.
The J7’s appearance will be a strong drawcard for buyers. We’ve heard and read many people use the term ‘Range Rover’ when referring to its looks.
Buyers can expect plenty of standard equipment included in the list price. Included will be LED lights front and back, alloys wheels, a powered tailgate, powered seats, a panoramic camera and a high-powered sound system among others.
The Jaecoo J7 will be available in three derivatives: Vortex, Glacier and Inferno.
A 1,6-litre turbopetrol engine is used across the range. It produces 145kW of power and 290Nm of torque. This is the same engine that powers the Chery Tiggo 7 Pro Max derivatives. A seven-speed dual-clutch transmission is the only option.
Vortex and Glacier derivatives are front-wheel-drive while the range-topping J7 Inferno has all-wheel-drive.
Click here to read about our visit the the Chery factory in China.
Jaecoo J7 SA Pricing
Vortex – R549 900
Glacier – R599 900
Inferno – R679 900
* This article originally appeared on Double Apex and is used with their permission.