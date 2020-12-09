Jaguar celebrates E-Type’s 60th anniversary with F-Type Heritage Edition

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

COVENTRY, ENGLAND - Considered by many to be among the world’s most beautiful cars, even by Enzo Ferrari, the Jaguar E-Type is turning 60 next year and the British carmaker is celebrating by unveiling a special edition of its modern sports car range, the F-Type. Fittingly just 60 Jaguar F-Type Heritage 60 Edition sports cars will ever be made. The edition is based on the F-Type R, which means that power comes from a 5-litre supercharged V8 petrol engine that produces 423kW and 700Nm, which goes to all four wheels to allow a 0-100km/h sprint in 3.7 seconds. But what sets it apart from regular F-Types? Each Heritage 60 Edition model is hand-finished by the SV Bespoke division and the most exciting aesthetic news is the Sherwood Green exterior paint colour, a modern iteration of an original E-Type colour that hasn’t been offered on a new Jaguar since the 1960s. The Heritage 60 models also receive 20-inch diamond-turned gloss black alloy wheels, while chrome and gloss black accents round off the external changes.

Also not normally available on the F-Type is the Caraway and Ebony Windsor leather interior trim combo. The editions also ship with a unique aluminum console finisher inspired by the E-type’s rear-view mirror casing as well as E-type 60th anniversary logos embossed on the headrests. Commemorative treadplates, an SV Bespoke commissioning plaque and Caraway-edged carpet mats provide finishing touches.

“Celebrating 60 years of the iconic Jaguar E-type is the perfect moment to create our first-ever SV Bespoke limited edition – and the rarest F-TYPE, with just 60 cars available globally,” Jaguar SV Bespoke commercial director Mark Turner said.

“We’ve worked closely with Jaguar Design to develop a theme for the F-Type Heritage 60 Edition that pays homage to the E-type in a contemporary way. It’s testament to Jaguar’s sports car design lineage that the 1960s Sherwood Green colour looks as though it was designed for today’s F-Type.”

The vehicle will be sold in both Coupe and Convertible guises, but South African availability has yet to be confirmed.

IOL Motoring