Jaguar F-Pace drives into the sunset with two final editions: SA pricing

Jaguar is ringing in some radical changes as it celebrates its 90th anniversary this year. The British brand is set to become an even more upscale, electric-only brand from 2025 and that will see its entire internal combustion range being phased out.

The Jaguar F-Pace SUV is being sent into the sunset with two special editions. The newly revealed 90th Anniversary Edition as well as the ultra-potent SVR 575 Edition are now available to order on the Jaguar South Africa website. The Anniversary edition gets Gloss Black wheels. Picture: JLR. The 90th Anniversary Edition is available exclusively in D200 R-Dynamic SE guise, featuring the familiar 2.0-litre turbodiesel engine with 150kW. Priced at R1,476,900, the edition features unique badging, R-Dynamic exterior accents, 20-inch Gloss Black alloy wheels, with matching roof rails, and Red Brake Callipers.

Inside, it boasts sports seats with contrast stitching, an ebony headliner and aluminium interior trim. Anniversary Edition cabin. Picture: Supplied / JLR. Highlight features include a Meridian Surround Sound System, Extended Leather Upgrade, electrically adjustable steering column, Park Assist and 3D Surround Camera. At the very opposite end of the line-up, the SVR 575 Edition, priced at R2,197,400, features an even more powerful version of Jaguar’s lusty supercharged V8.

Thundering out 423kW, which is 18kW more than the regular SVR, this edition can screech from 0-100km/h in four seconds flat, according to Jaguar. The SVR gets menacing looks and power. Picture: Supplied / JLR. Its unique bodywork includes a performance-optimised front bumper, Black Exterior Pack with black grille surround and bonnet louvres, and an SVR rear bumper with black detailing. The edition rolls on 22-inch forged alloy wheels with a Diamond Turned finish and Satin Technical Grey contrast.

Lending the cabin a unique feel are performance seats upholstered in Suedecloth and Windsor leather as well as an SVR-branded sports steering wheel and aluminium trim. “F-Pace has introduced new clients to the brand, offering a range of models from the efficient plug-in electric hybrid to the high-performance F-PACE SVR. With its inherent quality and design leadership, it has delighted our clients globally,” said Rawdon Glover, Managing Director of Jaguar. “As we prepare for an all-electric future, the 90th Anniversary Edition is a fitting tribute to nine decades of pioneering design, performance, and innovation."