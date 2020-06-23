Jaguar I-Pace updated with new cabin tech and faster charging

Coventry, England - The newly updated Jaguar I-Pace doesn’t look very different to the car it replaces, but it’s become a bit smarter on the infotainment front, and it’s also quicker to charge. Due to hit South African shores towards the end of 2020, the new Jaguar I-Pace will come with an 11kW on-board charger as standard, which will enable owners with access to three-phase electricity supplies to charge their car quicker. When connected to an 11kW wall box, the I-Pace now takes just 8.6 hours to fully charge, down from the current 12h45m time. However, South African customers who only have a single-phase supply will have to continue using the current 7kW wall boxes. As before, the vehicle has a claimed range of 470km between charges (when measured on the WLTP cycle) and the electric motors - one on each axle - continue as before, producing a total of 294kW and 696Nm, which gets the car from 0-100km/h in a claimed 4.8 seconds. Subtle visual changes for the 2020 Jaguar I-Pace include a new Atlas Grey grille tip finish, while Jaguar is also offering some new paint colours and fresh alloy wheel designs. The big news inside the cabin is the fitment of a new Pivo Pro infotainment system, which works through a pair of vertically stacked screens (25cm at the top and 12.7cm at the bottom), and the vehicle also features a 31.2cm digital instrument cluster.

The Pivi Pro’s new flat menu structure is said to make navigating the infotainment system even easier, with regularly used functions accessible via the home screen with just one click. What’s more, the navigation system reduces the number of steps required to set a destination and there’s also a new pinch and zoom function for the map display.

Connectivity is further enhanced by a dual-modem embedded SIM, wireless phone charging, embedded Spotify, and a dual Bluetooth system that allows two phones to connect at the same time.

The new I-Pace should be easier to park too, thanks to a new 360-degree 3D Surround Camera, which is said to significantly enhance visibility. Also aiding that cause is JLR’s ClearSight digital rear view mirror, which provides a rearward view even if the rear screen is obstructed by luggage or tall rear seat passengers.

Jaguar has also worked on the comfort factor, with an enhanced climate control system that can heat or cool up to four zones independently, while the cabin air ionisation system with PM2.5 filtration captures ultra-fine particles and allergens.

The current Jaguar I-Pace has won both the World Car of the Year and SA COTY competitions. Look out for the revised model later this year.

