Whitley, England - Despite it being announced on the morning after Lewis Hamilton was crowned world champion for the fifth time, Jaguar’s F-Type Chequered Flag edition is not paying tribute to the Formula One driver with which it shares a nationality. The special edition does however celebrate the 70th anniversary of Jaguar’s first sports car, namely the XK 120 of 1948.

Available in Coupé and Convertible body styles, the F-Type Chequered Flag Special Edition is set to go on sale in South Africa in April 2019, with prices to be confirmed nearer to launch.

The exterior colour menu offers a choice of Caldera Red, Fuji White or Carpathian Grey, all three options sporting a black roof, and the edition is further set apart by exclusive 20-inch Gloss Black wheels with Diamond Turned finish as well as SVO extended side sills.

The special edition pays tribute to the Jaguar XK 120.

The cabin gets Ebony Windsor leather upholstery, Ebony Suedecloth headlining and steering wheel, brushed aluminium centre console trim and chequered flag badging on the headrests, steering wheel and tread plates.

Infotainment is via Jaguar’s 25cm Touch Pro infotainment system, now compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and all F-Type derivatives now come with a reverse camera.

The edition is available with three engine options, namely the 2-litre four-cylinder turbopetrol with 221kW and the 3-litre supercharged V6 in 250kW and 280kW guises - with power going to the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic gearbox in all three cases, although all-wheel-drive is an option on the most powerful version.

Jaguar has also given the F-Type R V8 models a small suspension tweak, in a bid to improve low speed ride comfort.

