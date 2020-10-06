Jaguar XF gets fresh look, redesigned cabin and upgraded diesel engine

WHITLEY, ENGLAND - Jaguar has given its slow-selling XF a midlife nip and tuck, and while the midsize sedan doesn’t look all that different on the outside, it does get a completely revamped cabin complete with all the latest electronics, as well as a new diesel engine. Interestingly there’s no mention of Jaguar’s new straight-six petrol and diesel engines making their way into the XF, which would make some sense, but perhaps that’s an announcement for another day. What we do know right now is that the South African line-up, which is due to hit local showrooms in early 2021, will offer three engine choices. These include a new Ingenium 2-litre four-cylinder diesel engine that produces 147kW, which is 15kW more than before, while peak torque remains at 430Nm. Those seeking petrol propulsion will get to choose between two versions of Jaguar’s 2-litre turbopetrol motor: a rear-wheel drive P250 model with 183kW and 365Nm on tap, and an all-wheel drive P300 that’s good for 221kW and 400Nm. The former will get you from 0-100km/h in 6.9 seconds and the latter in 6.1 seconds, Jaguar claims, while the diesel should do this deed in a respectable 7.6s.

All three engines are paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

New digitised cabin

Following in the footsteps of many other recently revised JLR products, the XF is inheriting the company’s latest interior electronics, and above that it also gets a brand new dashboard design.

The new Pivi Pro infotainment system is accessed through a 29cm HD touchscreen with curved glass. Jaguar says the screen is three times brighter and 48 percent larger than before, while the simplified menu structures are said to allow about 90 percent of common tasks to be performed from the home screen in two taps or less. The new system also allows for over-the-air software updates.

Perched in front of the driver is a new interactive digital instrument cluster with a configurable layout that can also show navigation maps.

Jaguar is also promising a quieter cabin environment, thanks to Active Noise Cancellation technology, which constantly monitors vibrations from the road surface and calculates the opposite phase sound wave needed to remove the noise heard by the occupants.

As for the gadgets, the XF is available with advanced features such as the ClearSight digital rear view mirror, Activity Key, Clear Exit Monitor, which can warn of approaching cyclists before you open the door, and Jaguar’s latest 3D Surround Camera technology.

While the new XF doesn’t look all that different on the outside, it has been sharpened up with a new front bumper, fresh all-LED headlights, a redesigned grille and new rear bumper.

Watch out for local pricing information nearer to launch.

