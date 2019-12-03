WHITLEY, ENGLAND - Subtle. Evolutionary. Those are words that you’ll usually use to describe a car facelift, but that’s clearly not going to be the case with Jaguar’s new F-Type.
In fact, it looks so different upfront you could be mistaken for thinking it’s a completely new car, that is until you see the side and rear views, which have gone virtually unchanged. The new frontal design sees the previous vertically stacked headlights making way for slit-like horizontal units that give the sports car a more menacing appearance.
On the engine front, Jaguar has given the top model a slight boost, but we’re surprised to see that the company’s new straight-six petrol engine hasn’t replaced the V6 option.
Jaguar’s supercharged 5-litre V8 continues to power the F-Type R all-wheel-drive coupe and convertible models, but they’ve been upgraded to match the 423kW, 700Nm outputs of the previous SVR flagship, which is an increase of 18kW and 20Nm, and enough to get the models from 0-100km/h in 3.7 seconds. The R versions also receive an upgraded chassis, featuring adaptive dampers.
Currently there is no word on whether there will be a new SVR.