Jaguar’s fastest SUV just got faster: F-Pace SVR gets an upgrade for 2021

COVENTRY - Jaguar’s recently announced a makeover for its mid-sized F-Pace SUV range, and now the British carmaker has pulled the covers off the updated SRV performance flagship version - and it’s a little faster than its predecessor too.

While its supercharged V8 petrol engine produces the same 405kW power output as before, it now has 20Nm more torque, at 700Nm. This, along with a new Dynamic Launch function (uses driveline inertia to maintain power to the wheels during gear changes) has improved acceleration off the mark. The F-Pace SUV now needs just four seconds flat to surge from 0-100km/h, Jaguar claims, which is 0.3 seconds faster than before. The vehicle also has a higher top speed, now listed at 286km/h.

As before, the motor is paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox and all-wheel drive system with Intelligent Driveline Dynamics. Jaguar’s engineers have spent some time on the chassis, with the facelifted model getting revised bushes as well as modifications to the adaptive damping system, which aim to improve the ride quality at lower speeds. There’s a new steering system too, which is said to offer a more connected feel.

New cabin design

Moving inside, the dashboard has been redesigned and you’ll also find a new 28.9cm Pivi Pro infotainment system with curved glass and dual-sim connectivity.