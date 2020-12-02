Jaguar’s fastest SUV just got faster: F-Pace SVR gets an upgrade for 2021
COVENTRY - Jaguar’s recently announced a makeover for its mid-sized F-Pace SUV range, and now the British carmaker has pulled the covers off the updated SRV performance flagship version - and it’s a little faster than its predecessor too.
While its supercharged V8 petrol engine produces the same 405kW power output as before, it now has 20Nm more torque, at 700Nm. This, along with a new Dynamic Launch function (uses driveline inertia to maintain power to the wheels during gear changes) has improved acceleration off the mark. The F-Pace SUV now needs just four seconds flat to surge from 0-100km/h, Jaguar claims, which is 0.3 seconds faster than before. The vehicle also has a higher top speed, now listed at 286km/h.
As before, the motor is paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox and all-wheel drive system with Intelligent Driveline Dynamics. Jaguar’s engineers have spent some time on the chassis, with the facelifted model getting revised bushes as well as modifications to the adaptive damping system, which aim to improve the ride quality at lower speeds. There’s a new steering system too, which is said to offer a more connected feel.
New cabin design
Moving inside, the dashboard has been redesigned and you’ll also find a new 28.9cm Pivi Pro infotainment system with curved glass and dual-sim connectivity.
This being the SVR, there are some sporty touches too, such as a stopwatch, G-Meter and pedal graph, which help the driver to monitor performance and dynamics when in Dynamic mode.
While the exterior design hasn’t changed radically, it has been sharpened up with new bumpers, as well as a redesigned grille, tailgate and fresh headlights and taillamps. Aerodynamics have been improved as well, with enhanced airflow and aerodynamic benefits delivered through new apertures and vents for improved powertrain and brake cooling.
SA pricing and availability
Jaguar South Africa says it expects the refreshed F-Pace SVR to reach local shores during the first half of 2021, and pricing (before options) will start at R1 835 700.