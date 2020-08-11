Jaguar’s new F-Type sports car range is here: South African pricing

PRETORIA - Jaguar’s facelifted F-Type sports car range has landed in South Africa, sporting a fresh face that’s more in tune with Jaguar’s latest saloon models, as well as a more digitised cabin and, in the R version at least, more power and sharpened dynamics.

Jaguar’s supercharged 5-litre V8 continues to power the F-Type R all-wheel-drive coupe and convertible models, but they’ve been upgraded to match the 423kW, 700Nm outputs of the previous SVR flagship, which is an increase of 18kW and 20Nm, and enough to get the models from 0-100km/h in 3.7 seconds, according to claims. The R versions also receive an upgraded chassis, featuring adaptive dampers. There’s no word yet on whether there will be a new SVR model, but we are intrigued by the possibility.

Sadly the middle-model hasn’t inherited Jaguar’s new straight-six engine, instead the F-Type P380 soldiers on with the previous 3-litre V6 turbo motor, which continues to produce 280kW and 460Nm. The 2-litre four-cylinder turbopetrol (P300) also carries over, with outputs of 221kW and 400Nm.

While the cabin retains a familiar look, there is a new 31cm digital instrument cluster with configurable graphics and various display themes.

Two seat designs are available: Sport and Performance. R-Design models come with the former, while the First Edition and R versions get the sportier ‘Performance’ seat design with integrated headrests.