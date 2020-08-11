Jaguar’s new F-Type sports car range is here: South African pricing
PRETORIA - Jaguar’s facelifted F-Type sports car range has landed in South Africa, sporting a fresh face that’s more in tune with Jaguar’s latest saloon models, as well as a more digitised cabin and, in the R version at least, more power and sharpened dynamics.
Jaguar’s supercharged 5-litre V8 continues to power the F-Type R all-wheel-drive coupe and convertible models, but they’ve been upgraded to match the 423kW, 700Nm outputs of the previous SVR flagship, which is an increase of 18kW and 20Nm, and enough to get the models from 0-100km/h in 3.7 seconds, according to claims. The R versions also receive an upgraded chassis, featuring adaptive dampers. There’s no word yet on whether there will be a new SVR model, but we are intrigued by the possibility.
Sadly the middle-model hasn’t inherited Jaguar’s new straight-six engine, instead the F-Type P380 soldiers on with the previous 3-litre V6 turbo motor, which continues to produce 280kW and 460Nm. The 2-litre four-cylinder turbopetrol (P300) also carries over, with outputs of 221kW and 400Nm.
While the cabin retains a familiar look, there is a new 31cm digital instrument cluster with configurable graphics and various display themes.
Two seat designs are available: Sport and Performance. R-Design models come with the former, while the First Edition and R versions get the sportier ‘Performance’ seat design with integrated headrests.
What do you get for your money?
The R-Dynamic specification grade (which is standard on P300 and P380 models) comes with six-way adjustable electric seats, keyless entry, an infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, digital instrument cluster, panoramic roof, six airbags, Premium LED headlights and 19-inch alloy wheels.
The R flagship upgrades to 20-inch alloys while also gaining a model-specific styling package and ‘Pixel’ LED headlights, while the cabin gets 12-way adjustable seats and Ebony Windsor leather upholstery.
For the first year of sale, Jaguar will also be offering a First Edition, powered by the P380 V6 engine, and standing out with some unique features, including 20-inch Diamond Turned alloy wheels, Windsor Leather Performance seats in a choice of two colours (Ebony or Mars Red) and ‘First Edition’ scripting on the door tread plates.
PRICING
F-Type Coupe
P300 (2.0 I4) R-Dynamic RWD - R1 243 000
P380 (3.0 V6) R-Dynamic RWD - R1 513 700
P380 (3.0 V6) R-Dynamic AWD - R1 659 300
P380 (3.0 V6) First Edition AWD - R1 659 300
P575 (5.0 V8) F-Type R AWD - R2 422 700
F-Type Convertible
P300 (2.0 I4) R-Dynamic RWD - R1 241 000
P380 (3.0 V6) R-Dynamic RWD - R1 511 700
P380 (3.0 V6) R-Dynamic AWD - R1 652 800
P380 (3.0 V6) First Edition AWD - R1 652 800
P575 (5.0 V8) F-Type R AWD - R2 421 700
IOL Motoring