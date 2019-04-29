Johannesburg - Jaguar's fastest SUV ever, the F-Pace SVR, is now available in South Africa. With 405kW and 680Nm on tap, the vehicle is capable of reaching 100km/h from a standstill in 4.3 seconds and it'll carry on charging on to a top speed of 283km/h. Bespoke technologies

Jag says the SUV is inspired by the F-Type sports car. It features Jaguar’s Variable Valve Active Exhaust System which provides a throaty soundtrack and is another factor behind the SVR’s increased performance capability. The advanced design allows increased exhaust flow and is 6.6kg lighter than the standard system.

And, to make the most of the SVR’s 5.0-litre V8 Supercharged engine, Jaguar’s eight-speed ‘Quickshift’ automatic transmission has been specially calibrated and its uprated suspension delivers driving dynamics to match its performance, they say.

Chassis upgrades include progressive front and rear springs that are 30 and 10 percent stiffer respectively, while a beefier anti-roll bar contributes to a 5 percent reduction in body roll.

Big wheels, big brakes

SVR-specific lightweight forged 21- and optional 22-inch alloy wheels are wider at the rear by 25mm compared to the front and contribute to the SVR’s enhanced handling.

The 22-inch wheels are 2.4kg lighter on the front and 1.7kg lighter on the rear and are designed to deliver greater airflow to larger 395mm front and 396mm rear brake discs. Brake discs feature an advanced two-piece construction on the front and rear to reduce weight, further contributing to the SVR’s agile handling.

Sharper lines

Aerodynamic enhancements include larger air intakes at the front and side fender vents that lower pressure in the wheel arches, reduce lift and provide additional cooling while also optimising high-speed stability. In addition, unique wheel arch extensions and lower body mouldings offer a low-slung muscularity that sets the SVR apart from standard models.

At the rear, a unique spoiler is joined by a new bumper housing the quad tailpipes of the Active Exhaust system.

Built to thrill

Beyond the visual enhancements, the F-Pace SVR features a comprehensive range of advanced technologies, each calibrated for 'performance'.

These include a sports-tuned Electronic Differential and Adaptive Dynamics, while Torque Vectoring by Braking provides controlled independent braking on the individual inside front and rear wheels, maximising capability through tight corners.

The vehicle's Dynamic Stability Control system has also been adapted to suit the added performance potential, with the system able to reduce engine torque or apply braking to individual wheels to help maintain your chosen line when cornering.

Jaguar’s engineers have also developed a unique Dynamic Driving Mode for the SVR, which initiates faster, more responsive gearshifts, sharper throttle responses and increased steering response, which all combine to provide a more engaging driving experience.

Refined on the inside

The new F-Pace SVR features slimline performance front seats that provide enhanced lateral support and have signature 'lozenge quilting' and embossed SVR logos.

Unique rear seats echo the heavily sculpted designs up front and the SUV’s sports car character is underlined by the 'Sport Shift Selector'.

An SVR branded steering wheel comes standard too, featuring aluminium paddle shifters.

Jag says SVR sacrifices nothing to the rest of the F-Pace range in terms of practicality and space, and still features a 650-litre loadspace (with rear seats up).

This latest-gen SUV keeps passengers connected and entertained on the move too, with 4G WiFi for up to eight devices and is also equipped with the advanced Touch Pro infotainment system with 25cm touchscreen and a 31cm high definition instrument cluster.

Customers have a choice of seven exterior paint finishes, while four interior colour themes help to highlight the vehicle’s high-performance personality; Pimento Red with Ebony Black, Light Oyster with Ebony, Siena Tan with Ebony and all black Ebony on Ebony. Veneer choices include Meshed Aluminium and Aluminium Weave Carbon Fibre.

Pricing and ownership

The F-Pace SVR is priced from R1 499 400 and comes with Jaguar’s standard five-year/100 000km Care Plan.

It will go up against the BMW X3 M and X4 M, which are expected to touch down in SA in the third quarter of this year.

The new F-Pace SVR will make its public debut in South Africa by competing at the Jaguar Simola Hillclimb in Knysna this weekend. You can watch the 10th anniversary edition of the Jaguar Simola Hillclimb via livestream on You Tube .