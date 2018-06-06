Turin, Italy - Jeep has released the first images of the 2019 Jeep Renegade, which made its world debut at the Turin motor show in the spectacular Valentino Park on June 6. In addition to the subtle exterior facelift, which gives the compact SUV a sharper look upfront, the Renegade has been brought up to date beneath the bonnet with three new engines.

These include a 90kW one-litre turbo-petrol three and a 1.3-litre turbopetrol four, tuned for either 112kW or 134kW, offering better performance and lower fuel-consumption than the current 1.4 MultiAir turbopetrol and 1.6 E.torQ naturally aspirated petrol four.

There’s no mention of a diesel engine, so it’s possible this may be the first concrete result of Jeep’s promise to drop diesels from its line-up.

Jeep has yet to reveal other details or show us the updated cabin, so stay tuned for more info when it becomes available.