Delhi, India - Kia has pulled the covers off its Sonet Concept at the Auto Expo 2020 in India, and it closely previews a new global compact SUV that will go up against the Ford EcoSport and Renault Captur, among others. The showroom model, says Kia, will be launched in India during the second half of 2020 and although it has yet to be officially confirmed for the South African market, it’s certainly a likely candidate for local release.

Kia is not showing us inside the Sonet just yet, but the Korean carmaker says it was designed for “young, social, connected and tech-savvy” customers. Key features include a 26cm touchscreen infotainment system with UVO Connect and a Bose premium sound system. Kia also promises “first-in-class” features as well as class-leading cabin space.

There is no official word on what will power the Sonet, but given that it’s said to be based on the Hyundai Venue, the company’s 1-litre three-cylinder turbopetrol engine is likely to be the mainstay of the range. Like its Hyundai cousin, the Kia Sonet is expected to be offered in front-wheel-drive format only.