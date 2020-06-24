Kia reveals new Grand Sedona people hauler, and it's coming to SA in 2021

Seoul, South Korea - MPVs are often accused of being a bit on the boring side, but Kia has gone out of its way to ensure that label isn’t given to its new-generation Grand Sedona, which was revealed on Wednesday.

Expected to reach South Africa during the course of 2021, the new Kia Grand Sedona has an SUV-inspired exterior design, with sculpted surfaces and more pronounced wheel arches, and the Korean carmaker is also promising more in the way of interior space and overall practicality, thanks to a stretched wheelbase.

While this is the first time that we get to see the new model in the flesh, Kia has yet to reveal the interior of the vehicle, and other details about the technology and powertrains are also promised for a later date.

The new Kia Grand Sedona is likely to be powered by the upgraded 2.2-litre turbodiesel unit found in the new-generation Sorento, which is lighter thanks to an aluminium block, and slightly more potent too, with the power output rising by 2kW to 149kW.

The redesigned minivan is also likely to inherit the Sorento SUV’s new widescreen infotainment system and digital instrumentation, which will bring it up to date with today’s trends.