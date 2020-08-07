Kia reveals T-Cross rivalling Sonet SUV, and it’s coming to SA soon

NEW DELHI, INDIA - Following a lengthy teaser campaign, Kia has finally pulled the covers off its long awaited Sonet compact SUV. Like the Seltos, this is a made-in-India product that’s destined to take on the world - including South Africa - with local sales due to commence in late 2020. SA specifications and pricing, Kia says, will be released closer to launch. What do we know so far? In India the Sonet will be offered with three powertrains, all powering the front wheels only. The line-up kicks off with a 1.2-litre normally aspirated petrol engine, while those seeking more urgency will gravitate towards the 1-litre T-GDI turbopetrol option. There’s also a diesel in the mix, this being Kia’s 1.5-litre CRDi unit.

There is a multitude of gearbox options (depending on the engine chosen) and this includes the Hyundai Group’s new six-speed Smartstream intelligent manual transmission, which has no clutch pedal. Instead, the clutch engages electronically when a sensor detects movement in the gear lever. Kia also offers a conventional six-speed automatic gearbox, which will be available in the diesel model too.

Let’s step inside

The Sonet’s cabin follows the modern long-screen trend with a large upper dash panel that incorporates the infotainment system as well as the instrument cluster. The HD infotainment screen measures 26cm and houses Kia’s UVO ‘connected car’ technology. This includes an advanced voice-activated assistance system that responds to “Hello Kia” and it also incorporates 57 features related to vehicle management, navigation and safety.

Not only does the Sonet have the largest touchscreen in its class, but it’s also uniquely available with a Bose premium sound system, complete with a sub-woofer.

Other cool features include an LED Sound Mood Lighting system and wireless smartphone charging.

“With its aggressive and modern design language, fun-to-drive dynamics, and Kia’s latest high-tech features, the Sonet puts an exclamation point on our ambition to make Kia the brand of choice, especially among millennial and Gen Z consumers,” Kia said.

The Sonet fills a need in the growing SUV market, in India and further afield, and will attract a wider number of consumers to the KIA brand.”

The vehicle will be available in a variety of trim grades, including the GT Line flagship specification, which comes with unique design features.

Watch this space for more information on the South Africa range, when it becomes available.

