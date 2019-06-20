Delhi, India - After a prolonged teaser campaign, Kia has finally pulled the covers off its Seltos compact SUV, which looks set to give the Korean carmaker a formidable presence in the compact SUV market, where it will slot beneath the Sportage. Kia Motors South Africa expects the newcomer to reach local showrooms in early 2020 and our vehicles will be sourced from Kia’s brand new factory in Andhra Pradesh, India.

Kia has yet to release pictures of the cabin, although previously posted teaser sketches give us no reason to doubt Kia’s promise of an alluring design and high-quality materials.

Aimed at the millennial generation, the Seltos is packed with gadgets too, with available features including a 20.3cm Head-Up Display, an eight-speaker Bose premium audio system and ‘Sound Mood Lighting’. The latter pulses to the beat of the music, its soft light emanating from the panels in the doors, including a unique 3D-patterned surface. The system offers eight customisable colours and six themes.

Engine options will differ between markets, with South Africa’s line-up yet to be confirmed, but Kia’s international media website lists three engines, topped by a 1.6-litre direct injection turbopetrol that produces 130kW. The other petrol option is a normally aspirated 2-litre with 110kW on tap and there’s a 1.6-litre turbodiesel rated at 100kW.

The gearbox options will also vary between countries, but there is quite a wide variety of autoboxes, with Kia mentioning a seven-speed dual-clutch unit, six-speed torque converter auto and a CVT continuously variable transmission.

Full story to follow shortly.

IOL Motoring



