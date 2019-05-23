Seoul - Kia is set to follow its Hyundai sister brand in launching a new compact SUV that will rival the likes of Ford’s EcoSport and Volkswagen’s upcoming T-Cross. Kia has yet to announce its actual name and is currently still referring to it as the SP2, as per the concept car, but some sources abroad have speculated that it will be called the Tusker.

Either way, it is coming to South Africa, and last we heard the first units were looking likely to reach our shores by the end of this year, with our vehicles sourced from Kia’s brand new factory in India.

The newcomer has been teased in dribs and drabs over the past few weeks and the latest official sketches show us inside the vehicle.

Here we see a wide (26.6cm) touchscreen infotainment system that juts out above the dash, and Kia is promising that the cabin will be trimmed in “high-quality materials throughout”, with chic design details that will appeal to young-at-heart and tech-savvy consumers. It also comes with what Kia calls ‘Sound Mood Lighting’ although Kia is not elaborating on that.

“We have focused on designing a cabin unlike any other in the small SUV segment, with a greater sense of depth and richness to the design,” Kia’s head of styling Byung Chul Juh said.

The exterior design, which will be inspired by the SP Signature Concept, is described by Kia as “modern and urbane” and the vehicle will be aimed primarily at the so-called millennial generation.

Or as Byung Chul Juh puts it: “We have created a car which stands out everywhere, from the city to the countryside. Its robust yet sporty design will be matched by a wide range of features and technologies that are universally suited to younger buyers in markets around the world.”

“Our new small SUV is a proposition that no other car in its class will match.”

Bold claims indeed. We can’t wait to see the final product.

IOL Motoring



