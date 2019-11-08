JOHANNESBURG - Kia’s Seltos SUV is set to launch in South Africa later this month, but the local importer has released the pricing and range information on its website ahead of the official debut. So where does it fit in?

The Kia Seltos is somewhat larger than the Volkswagen T-Cross, and even Hyundai’s Creta, but it’s slightly smaller than the Renault Duster and Mitsubishi ASX. In fact, the newcomer is not a great deal smaller than the 4485mm-long Kia Sportage, but it is R50 000 cheaper, with its entry price of R353 995.

South African cars are sourced from Kia’s new plant in India and customers can choose from three derivatives, within which there are two engine options. The EX and EX+ models are powered by Kia’s familiar 1.6-litre normally aspirated petrol engine, which is good for 90kW and 151Nm. In EX form it can be paired with either a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic gearbox, while the latter is standard in the EX+.

Topping the line-up is a GT Line derivative, which is powered by a 1.4-litre turbopetrol engine, credited with 103kW and 242Nm and mated to a seven-speed DCT dual-clutch automated transmission.