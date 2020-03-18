Kia's Sportage gets an infotainment upgrade

Johannesburg - Touchscreen infotainment is now a standard feature in the Kia Sportage range with the latest upgrade to the midsize SUV model, but there’s no need for any FOMO if you bought the pre-update model as the unit can be easily retrofitted, says Kia.

The 20.3cm infotainment system, with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, is now standard on the Ignite and Ignite Plus models, which form the bottom half of the Sportage line-up. Those who bought one of these models prior to the upgrade can have the touchscreen system retrofitted at their nearest dealer at a cost of R6325.

Apart from the new infotainment system, the base Ignite model is fitted with manual air conditioning, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, rear park distance control, six airbags, ESC stability control and 17-inch alloys. The Ignite Plus grade adds auto-folding side mirrors, an electrochromatic rearview mirror and fancier alloys.

In the upper half of the range, the EX gains leather seats, with electric adjustment, automatic climate control, electric parking brake and rain-sensing wipers. The EX plus gets 19-inch alloys and wireless phone charging.

The local Sportage range was facelifted in late 2018. As before, three engines are offered, in the form of normally aspirated 1.6-litre (97kW) and 2-litre (115kW) petrol engine and a 2-litre turbodiesel with 131kW and 400Nm. All models in the range are front-wheel-driven, except for the 2.0 CRDi EX AWD, and all barring the 2.0 Ignite Plus have an automatic gearbox as standard.