LOS ANGELES - California based supercar specialist Laffite Supercars has unleashed what it calls the world’s first “street-legal all-terrain supercar”. The company, which was founded by former racing driver Bruno Laffite and his wife Laetitia, has opened the order books for this new creation called the X-Road, which looks like it just emerged from a Dakar rally stage. It's true that this is not the world's first all-terrain performance vehicle as there are plenty of monstrous SUVs out there, but what Laffite has created here is not an SUV but rather something more akin to a supercar with all-terrain suspension.

Laffite is not kidding around when it promises “immense power and exceptional performance”. The vehicle is powered by a GM-sourced LS3 6.2-litre V8 petrol engine that produces up to 537kW, which sounds all the more epic when you consider that the kerb weight is just 1300kg. Power goes to the rear wheels through either a five speed sequential gearbox or a six-speed unit with steering-mounted paddles. There’s also an electric version in the works, according to the Laffite Supercars website.

The rolling chassis was engineered by G-Tec, and with 43cm of suspension travel, owners will be able to “fly” like a Dakar rally prototype in the bush, the company claims.

Laffite is planning to start deliveries in late 2020, with prices starting at $465 000 (R6.7m) for the petrol version and $545 000 for the electric model. The company says that customers can order from around the world, although production for now is limited to just 30 units.