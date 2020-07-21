Lamborghini creates new SVJ edition as personalisation studio goes virtual

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Sant’Agata Bolognese, Italy - Lamborghini has taken its car personalisation programme to the virtual world with the launch of its online Ad Personam studio, and to celebrate it will be building 10 Aventador SVJ Xado special editions. Reserved exclusively for customers who opt to specify their Aventador SVJs in this new virtual world, the special edition was inspired by the hexagon cloud shapes at the North Pole on the planet Saturn, while also celebrating the ‘hexagonita’ theme in Lamborghini design. The SVJ Xago edition flaunts a specially-created fading hexagonal silver effect, with a unique Ad Personam contrast color livery for each car and gloss black Nireo Ad Personam rims. Moving inside you’ll find an exclusive seat pattern, following the hexagonita theme of course, and a bespoke contrast colour matching the exterior. As a reminder, the Aventador SVJ is powered by a 6.5-litre normally aspirated V12 that produces 566kW at 8500rpm and 720Nm at 6750, which is said to be enough for a 2.8 second 0-100km/h sprint.

Of course, there’s more to the SVJ than just brute force - extensive use of carbon fibre and advanced alloys help keep the weight down to just 1525kg, while an upgraded adaptive suspension with 15 percent more damping range and 50 percent stiffer anti-roll bars, sharpens up the handling.

Configure your Lambo virtually

The new virtual Ad Personam studio allows customers to personalise their new Lamborghini without travelling to the Ad Personam specialist department in Italy.

As from July, clients were able to pre-book an initial consultation of around two hours via their dealership, either joining their sales specialist at the showroom or from another location, for their dedicated session with Lamborghini’s specialists, surrounded by the extensive Ad Personam options on display.

The virtual consultation is followed up with full proposals sent to the client, including renderings and even material samples.

“Lamborghini is always thinking dynamically about the best solutions to challenges, and our new virtual Ad Personam studio consultations have been carefully devised to support clients who, in times where we are all cautious about international travel, still want the special, one-to-one experience of creating an entirely personalized car,” said Lamborghini’s chief commercial officer Giovanni Perosino.

“We still look forward to welcoming clients to Sant’ Agata Bolognese in the future but we expect more than 150 Ad Personam consultations to take place virtually within this year, and continuing as an option for the future.”

IOL Motoring