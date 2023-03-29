Lamborghini Revuelto ushers in a new era with 746kW hybrid V12

Sant’Agata Bolognese, Italy - It’s time to say goodbye to the Lamborghini Aventador and hello to the Revuelto, which marks a new era for the supercar brand. Lamborghini refers to this car as a milestone in its history, and there are a number of firsts that warrant mention - most notably a brand new plug-in hybrid drivetrain that pairs a high-revving V12 petrol engine with three electric motors, a lithium-ion battery pack and an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox to produce a thunderous system output of 746.5kW.

The new supercar’s heart and soul is a brand new 6.5-litre petrol engine, which is the lightest and most powerful 12-cylinder ever made by Lamborghini. It contributes 606.7kW to the tally, at a heady 9 250rpm, and 725Nm at 6 750rpm. While the combustion engine and one of the electric motors power the rear axle, a pair of 110kW e-motors drive the front wheels, and can power the car alone when in EV mode. When all four of the motors are working together in harmony, you have all-wheel drive, and the ability to launch from 0-100km/h in a mere 2.5 seconds and on to a top speed of 350km/h. Owners are spoiled for choice when it comes to driving modes, with a total of 13 different configurations available for this supercar.

In spite of all the challenges that engineers must have faced trying to optimally position the e-motors and battery, the vehicle’s architecture has achieved an optimal weight distribution of 44% at the front and 56% at the rear. The batteries and associated hardwares also present a weight penalty, but Lamborghini appears to have done all it can to mitigate this with lightweight solutions at almost every corner. The primary structural material is carbon fibre and this is used not only in the monofuselage and frame but also for many elements of the bodywork.

The end result is the best power-to-weight ratio in Lamborghini’s history, although this is also no double largely due to the mammoth power output. Inside the cabin Lamborghini has traded traditional for digital, with three screens promising a totally fresh look and feel, complete with 3D graphics, animations and a thoroughly updated navigation system that can find you parking among other real-time online services. The Human Machine Interface (HMI) is also highly configurable. For instance, drivers can move the infotainment content to either the instrument cluster or the passenger display using a simple two-finger swipe.