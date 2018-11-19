Sant’Agata Bolognese, Italy - Lamborghini’s Squadra Corse motorsport division has unleashed its first-ever bespoke one-off vehicle and it’s not likely to be the last, as the company stating that it paves the way for “further personalised development projects”. The SC18 is technically road legal, but barely we suppose, with Lamborghini claiming that it was designed primarily for on-track use.

To that end it features “extreme aerodynamics” in the form of a large carbon fibre wing with three adjustment levels as well as front air intakes, side and rear fenders, fins and air scoops inspired by the Huracán Evo GT3 and Super Trofeo race cars.

It’s also lighter than regular Aventadors thanks to a new carbon fibre body (in Daytona Grey with various red accents) and extensive use of ultra-lightweight components.

Beneath the bonnet is the most powerful rendition of Lamborghini’s 6.5-litre normally aspirated V12, essentially in the same state of tune as the Aventador SVR with 566kW delivered at 8500rpm and 720Nm at 6750.

No performance figures have been released as yet but given the weight reduction, it’s certainly possible that this racer for the road will beat the SVR’s 2.8 second 0-100km/h time.

The SC18 also gets some exclusive touches on the inside, including carbon fibre bucket seats, black Alcantara trim with red cross stitching and a telemetry system that measures “all aspects of performance” on the track.

IOL Motoring



