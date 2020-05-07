Lamborghini unleashes Huracan Spider with rear-wheel drive

Sant’Agata Bolognese, Italy - Lamborghini's latest arrival is aimed at those who want old-school driving thrills with some sun, fresh air and amplified engine acoustics thrown in for good measure.

The Italian supercar maker has already revealed the open-top Huracan Spyder in all-wheel drive form, and the rear-driven variant in coupe guise, but with this latest release customers will be able to have a Spyder with rear-wheel drive.

As with the rear-driven tin-top version, the RWD Spyder is powered by a slightly detuned version of Lamborghini's 5.2-litre normally aspirated V10, with outputs of 449kW and 560Nm (versus the AWD’s 470kW and 600Nm), but this is still enough to get the raging bull from zero to 100km/h in 3.5 seconds and on to a top speed of 324km/h. Thanks to its weight penalty, the Spyder is 0.2 seconds slower to 100 than the coupe version, if that counts for anything in your book.

But it’s still light for a supercar with its dry weight of 1509kg, largely thanks to the lightweight chassis that’s hewn from aluminium and carbon fibre and the body that combines aluminium with thermoplastic resin.

The rear-wheel drive set up promises “unfiltered physical feedback and maximum engagement”, and there’s a P-TCS traction control system to find that balance between driver amusement and control.