Reykjavik, Iceland - On a mission to show off the versatility of its first ever crossover, as well as discover some of the most scenic roads in the world, Lamborghini has organised a series of expeditions to far-flung corners of the world. The latest such adventure took crews to Iceland, which is known for some of the most beautiful landscapes in the world, and thankfully Lamborghini didn’t cut any corners when it came to photography, resulting in some decidedly stunning imagery as you’ll see in the gallery above.

Seven Urus SUVs covered 900km in two days, from the Reykjanes peninsula with its famous Blue Lagoon, through the moss-covered lava fields around the Laki volcano and then back to the capital Reykjavik.

The Lamborghini Urus went on sale in South Africa in June this year.

This wicked crossover is powered by a 4-litre twin-turbo petrol V8, good for 478kW at 6000rpm and 850Nm form 2250rpm. Lamborghini quotes a 3.6 second 0-100km/h sprint and 305km/h top speed.

Power goes to all four wheels through an eight-speed ZF automatic gearbox and the default drive bias is 40:60 front to rear, although the system can send up to 70 percent to the front or 87 percent to the back axle if deemed necessary.

The Urus is also fitted with a rear-wheel steering system as well as six-mode adaptive damping and electromechanical active roll stabilisation.

But enough tech talk, watch it in action below:

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video