Johannesburg - The first example of Lamborghini’s baddest production car ever, the Aventador SVJ, has rolled into the South African importer’s Melrose Arch showroom in Johannesburg. The bad news is that you can’t have one, with the handful of locally allocated units already accounted for, and even if it were readily available you’d need to find R9 695 000 to get the SVJ into your dream garage.

Or Superveloce Jota if you want to call it by its full name, the first part of which means “superfast” in Italian, and that’s no exaggeration, given that the supercar last year set the fastest ever Nurburgring lap for a production car, at 6m44.97s.

This car is literally dripping with superlatives.

Its tweaked 6.5-litre normally aspirated motor is Lamborghini’s most powerful V12 ever, producing 566kW at 8500rpm and 720Nm at 6750, and it's said to be capable of getting the raging bull from 0-100km/h in 2.8 seconds, on to 200km/h in 8.6 secs and ultimately to a top speed of "over" 350km/h, according to Lamborghini.

But there’s more to this package than just brute force - extensive use of carbon fibre and advanced alloys help keep the weight down to just 1525kg, which translates to a power-to-weight ratio of 371kW per tonne.

To give it the necessary 'Ring pounding agility, engineers upgraded the adaptive suspension with 15 percent more damping range and 50 percent stiffer anti-roll bars, recalibrating the electric power steering and rear-wheel steering servos for more direct feedback, and dialling three percent more rear bias into the all-wheel drive mapping.

Lamborghini’s second-generation active aerodynamics system plays its part too, providing the SVJ up to 500kg of downforce. In fact, if this car had any more wings and flaps it would probably be classified as an aircraft.

Drivers can choose from three pre-programmed driving modes - Strada, Sport and Corsa - as well as the customisable Ego option, which might just boost yours if you set it up correctly.

The cabin can be equipped with the modern infotainment trappings, including satnav and Apple CarPlay, as a free-of-charge option for those that don’t mind adding a little weight to the package. Buyers can also opt for a telemetry system, which records track performance and lap times.

"The Aventador SVJ is a driver-focused car, developed to maximize the union between driver and car in the most extreme road and track conditions and ensure the most rewarding experience," says Lamborghini. Given all the facts and figures listed above, that's probably an understatement.

IOL Motoring



