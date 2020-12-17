Lamborghini’s one-off SC20 is a road-legal race car with 566kW

Sant’Agata Bolognese, Italy - Described by Lamborghini’s design head Mitja Borkert as a “dramatic combination of creativity and racing attitude” the Lamborghini SC20 is the second one-off product created by the company’s motorsport department.

Built to an unnamed customer’s exacting wishes, the SC20 is a unique specimen of open-top track car that is also type-approved for road use, Lamborghini says. The chief sources of inspiration according to the aforementioned design head were the Diablo VT Roadster, Aventador J, Veneno Roadster and Concept S.

The vehicle is powered by a 6498cc normally aspirated V12 engine that produces 566kW at a screaming 8500rpm and 720Nm from 6750 revs. Power goes to all four wheels through an upgraded version of Lamborghini’s seven-speed ISR (Independent Shifting Rod) gearbox and an all-wheel drive system with a central electronic diff.

But perhaps the most impressive attribute is its ultra lightweight and aerodynamic carbon fibre body, which was polished and slicked down by hand to ensure optimal airflow for both performance and the cockpit’s occupants, even at high speeds.

Furthermore, the vehicle features many exclusive details, including a Blu Cepheus (blue) exterior livery, which is matched in the cabin and contrasted with Nero Cosmus (black) and Bianco Leda (white). The most significant element of the passenger compartment is the visible carbon fiber used for the dashboard cover, rear wall, door panels, center console and steering wheel trim, in addition to the monocoque. Carbon fiber is also used for the shells of the seats upholstered in Alcantara and leather.