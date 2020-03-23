Land Cruiser Namib edition rebooted, and now available as a single cab

Johannesburg - The Land Cruiser 79 Namib edition is back by popular demand, with Toyota South Africa having just announced a re-run of the special edition, which was initially limited to 60 double cab units.

While Toyota will produce another 60 double cabs, the Namib range has also been expanded to include a single cab, with 60 of these also in the pipeline. Toyota expects the latest shipment to reach showrooms imminently.

Inspired by the Namib desert, the special edition Land Cruiser bakkie is available in two colours - Sand Beige and Ivory White - and it’s set apart by a glut of unique features as well as upgraded off-road suspension.

Bespoke features include a heavy duty steel front bumper with integrated nudge-bar and headlight protectors as well as a mesh front grille with Toyota block lettering, LED spotlights, tubular rear step with integrated towbar, Namib badging on the fenders and tailgate, and protective loadbin skin.

Distinguishing features inside include canvas seat covers with Namib logos, a roof-mounted storage console with LED lights and an air conditioned cubby hole.