Land Rover Defender 130 announced with stretched body, seating for eight

Gaydon, England - Want to share the adventure with even more people? The Land Rover Defender 130 will soon join the popular SUV line-up as the most practical offering to date. Although the official reveal is only set to take place on 31 May, Land Rover has released the first teaser image of its new stretched Defender, along with some initial information.

The carmaker has confirmed that the new 130 model will seat eight occupants within a 2-3-3 seat configuration. It also promises to have the latest digital technologies and advanced integrated chassis gizmos as per the current Defender models. The Land Rover Defender 130 joins the existing 90, 110 and commercial Hard Top variants - although the latter is currently not sold in South Africa. Land Rover hasn’t announced any specifics as yet, but Autocar reports that the stretched SUV won’t have a longer wheelbase, unlike the original Defender 130. Instead it gains an extra 342mm in its rear overhang, the British publication reports.

The engine line-up will inevitably mimic that of the smaller Defender models, with JLR’s Ingenium turbocharged six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines likely forming the mainstay of the range. A plug-in hybrid is also very likely, given the times we live in, but we wouldn’t bet against a V8 flagship performance model slotting in at the top of the range. Stay tuned on 31 May for more details on the upcoming Land Rover Defender 130.