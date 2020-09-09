Land Rover Defender perked up for 2021 with new six-cylinder diesel engine

WHITLEY, ENGLAND - Land Rover’s new Defender just became even more desirable to potential customers with the announcement of a new six-cylinder turbodiesel engine option, as well as a plug-in hybrid model. Land Rover SA says that the new diesel motor and PHEV model are both currently “under consideration” for South African introduction, and that further information would be furnished in October. Six-cylinder diesel Of course, it’s the oil burner that will be of most interest to South African Defender fans. The new 3-litre straight-six Ingenium comes in three versions, with the D200 and D250 derivatives replacing the current four-cylinder D200 and D240 models, while a new flagship called the D300 joins the range. This new D300 produces 221kW and 650Nm, and according to Land Rover it needs just 6.7 seconds to get the vehicle from 0-100km/h. To aid efficiency the D300 also comes with mild-hybrid technology that includes an energy recuperation system.

The new six-cylinder D200 base model has the same 147kW power output as its four-cylinder predecessor, but torque is up from 430Nm to 500Nm. The D250 model gets an even bigger boost, to 570Nm, while the power output has been raised from 177kW and 183kW.

A Defender that plugs in

Also joining the range is a new plug-in hybrid model that pairs a four-cylinder turbopetrol engine to an electric motor for a system output of 297kW, while the 19.2kWh battery is said to allow for an all-electric range of 43km. Performance is impressive too, with 0-100km/h coming up in a claimed 5.6 seconds.

Only available with the five-door ‘110’ body style, with five and six seat options, the P400e plug-in hybrid also comes standard with electronic air suspension.

Specification changes across the range

According to Land Rover, the individual options as well as the packs have changed across the line-up, making the Defender more customisable than ever. Furthermore, there are some new exterior colours in the form of Yulong White, Silicon Silver, Hakuba Silver and Carpathian Grey.

The number of bundled option packs has also expanded and the Defender can now be specified with a Blind Spot Assist Pack, and a choice of a Family Pack or Family Pack Plus. The former adds third-row seating with three-zone climate with rear cooler and Cabin Air Ionisation, while the Family Pack Plus brings heated third row seats.

Watch this space for more information on the South African line-up when it becomes available.

IOL Motoring