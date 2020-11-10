Land Rover Discovery gets a facelift, new engines for 2021

WHITLEY, ENGLAND - Jaguar Land Rover has been performing makeovers across most of its line-up in recent times, and the latest vehicle to get a refresh is the Land Rover Discovery. Due to reach South Africa during the first half of 2021, the revised Discovery gets a subtle exterior facelift as well as new cabin tech and JLR’s fresh straight-six engines. On the styling front, we see LED headlights with a new DRL signature as well as a revised front bumper, while the rear also gets new LED lights and a Gloss Black panel. However, that controversial asymmetrical number plate positioning remains, and it really doesn’t do this vehicle any aesthetic favours. Land Rover has also added a new R-Dynamic model to the range, featuring Gloss Black and Shadow Atlas exterior accents and two-tone leather with contrast stitching on the inside. New six-cylinder engines

South African customers will get to choose between two new straight-six engines, these being a turbodiesel D300 model that offers 221kW and 650Nm and a turbopetrol P360 unit with mild hybrid technology and outputs of 265kW and 500Nm. Both are paired with an intelligent all-wheel drive system, and air suspension is standard.

Also available is Land Rover’s latest Terrain Response 2 technology, with a new Wade Mode for deep water fording, and a Configurable Terrain Response system that allows drivers to fine-tune the Discovery’s throttle mapping, gearbox shift points, steering and suspension settings to suit their preferences and requirements.

Fresh cabin tech

Moving inside, the Discovery’s interior inherits the new Pivi Pro infotainment system, featuring a 28.9cm touchscreen infotainment system, which gets a simplified menu structure, as well as advanced connectivity - including over-the-air updates. Furthermore, the previous model’s analogue instrument cluster makes way for a new 31.2cm digital Interactive Driver Display which is fully configurable.

Available features include full-colour Head-Up Display as well as Click and Go tablet holders built into the front seatbacks and Land Rover’s Activity Key.

The Discovery retains its seven-seat interior layout but Land Rover has redesigned the second row seats with the promise of improved comfort.

South African pricing and specifications will be announced closer to launch.

IOL Motoring