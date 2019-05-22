Solihull, England - The Land Rover Discovery Sport has been given a midlife makeover that brings many (but not all) of the new gadgets seen in its platform partner, the second-generation Range Rover Evoque. Due to reach South Africa towards the end of 2019, the Discovery Sport has been given a subtle exterior makeover that brings new signature LED headlights and taillights as well as a new grille and redesigned bumpers.

Inside it gets a brand new dashboard with more premium-looking materials, and it’s been loaded with new gadgets. Although it hasn’t inherited Range Rover’s dual-screen infotainment system, the Sport does get a new digital Touch Pro interface, which comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, wireless charging and a 4G WiFi hotspot. The ventilation control section, while not digital, does at least have a more flush black surface that blends into the dashboard.

The seats have been redesigned too, and they’re more flexible in terms of configuration, with up to 24 different combinations possible.

On the gadget front, the Disco Sport inherits two key features from its more premium siblings, these being the Clear Sight digital rear view mirror that links up to cameras to allow a view behind even when the boot is loaded to the roof, and the Ground View system that uses a similar set-up to show the terrain beneath the bonnet through the central infotainment screen.

The Disco Sport will be available in five trim grades: Standard, S, R-Dynamic S, R-Dynamic SE and R-Dynamic HSE trim.

On the engine front, South African buyers will have a choice between a 2-litre turbodiesel with 132kW and 430Nm, and a 2-litre petrol that’s rated at 183kW and 365Nm. Both form part of the ‘Ingenium’ family and are mated to an updated ZF nine-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel-drive. Land Rover’s second-generation Terrain Response system is also part of the deal here.

Local pricing will be announced nearer to launch.

IOL Motoring



