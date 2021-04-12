Last rumble before EV era? Jaguar to offer more accessible V8-powered F-Type in SA

PRETORIA - Jaguar is set to go all-electric by 2025, which means that the rumble of its supercharged 5-litre V8 motor will soon be a thing of the past.

For now though, you can still buy a Jaguar with eight cylinders and in fact this engine is set to become even more accessible in the second half of 2021 when Jaguar launches the new F-Type P450 and R-Dynamic Black P450 models locally.

Pricing has yet to be announced, but you can expect it to slot between the V6-powered P380 model (listed at R1 589 104) and the P575 F-Type R flagship that currently retails for R2 543 612.

In output terms it also forms a bridge between these two models, with a 331kW, 580Nm version of JLR’s 5-litre supercharged V8. For the record, the P380 V6 produces 280kW and 460Nm, while the F-Type R is good for 423kW and 700Nm.

According to Jaguar, the P450 will sprint from 0-100km/h in 4.6 seconds, making it 0.8 seconds slower than the R, while the top speed is listed at 285km/h.