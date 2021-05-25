LAUNCHED: Everything you need to know about the new 2021 Hyundai i20 hatch

JOHANNESBURG - The all-new Hyundai i20 has arrived in South Africa with a fresh design inspired by Hyundai’s new “Sensuous Sportiness” design identity, a new engine in the range and a cabin that is roomier and sports a sculptured and appealing look.

The all-new i20, which is introduced locally with two specification levels – Motion and Fluid, is the third generation of Hyundai’s B-segment model that was launched globally in 2008, and in 2009 in South Africa.

2021 Hyundai i20

Since the launch of the first-generation i20 in South Africa, the distributor of the Hyundai brand has sold 106 712 units in the country. It has also proved to be one of many extremely reliable models in the Hyundai range, with an exceptionally low warranty burn rate of only R32 per unit a month.

“We are launching the all-new i20 with the confidence that a five-door hatchback has a definite slot in the local car market – the sales figures and customer’s preferences give credence to our faith in the product. It is also a strong contender in the market for rental cars,” says Stanley Anderson, the sales and operations director of Hyundai Automotive South Africa.

2021 Hyundai i20

“While the outgoing i20 was a very popular and successful model in our range, we expect the new model with its fresh, sporty styling and the new 1-litre turbo engine to appeal to an even wider audience.”

2021 Hyundai i20

NEW EXTERIOR DESIGN LANGUAGE

Compared to its predecessor, the all-new i20’s proportions have been made more dynamic, while at the same time ensuring it is practical for navigating around busy urban areas. Its stance is improved by a wider body (+41mm) and increased length (+10mm), while the wheelbase has also been increased by 10mm. Ground clearance is 170mm – an increase of 20mm compared to the previous model.

2021 Hyundai i20

The i20’s stylish character is emphasised further with its dynamic-looking front and rear bumpers, as well as its new radiator grille. The side view offers energetic proportions and a wedge style, which are amplified through a bold side character line and unique C-pillar design. Meanwhile, the redesigned unique lighting signature at the side connects seamlessly with the rear, emphasising the i20’s width.

2021 Hyundai i20

Together, the exterior features illustrate modernity, while delivering a premium feeling for drivers. The exterior looks are further augmented by newly designed 16-inch alloy wheels for the Fluid derivatives. The Motion derivatives come with 15-inch steel wheels and attractive silver covers.

The aerodynamic profile of the all-new i20, with a drag coefficient of 0.33 versus 0.35 of its predecessor, helps in improving fuel economy and driving stability.

Exterior colour choices include Titan Grey, Polar White, Starry Night, Fiery Red, Typhoon Silver and Phantom Black, complemented by two two-tone colour schemes – Fiery Red with a black roof, and Polar White with a black roof.

2021 Hyundai i20

ROOMY INSIDE AND PACKED WITH FEATURES

The i20’s interior space achieves an airy feeling inside the cockpit. One design highlight is the horizontal blades that cover the dashboard. This gives it an unconventional look, making the front fascia look wider than expected for a small car.

Hyundai says the all-new i20’s doors embrace the dashboard in an elegant, sensual way, having been inspired by shapes found in nature. The sculpture of the doors also matches the instrument panel section. Its steering wheel is equipped with modern toggle switches, while its colour accents are also matched throughout the interior.

Occupants of the Fluid variants can also enjoy pleasant subtle interior lighting at night thanks to new blue LED ambient light technology, something you pay extra for in most German competitors.

2021 Hyundai i20

The i20’s proportions offer increased width and an enlarged wheelbase compared to the previous generation. This provides increased seating space for passengers in the rear, with rear passengers able to enjoy 88mm more leg room and 40mm more shoulder room than in the previous generation.

Boot space has been increased while a decreased belt-line and a small, quarter-fixed glass window behind the rear door provide drivers with improved visibility.

Available only as a five-door hatchback, the i20 can seat up to five people.

Interior trim choices range from mono-tone cloth for the Motion and 1.2 Fluid derivatives to dual-tone cloth seats for the 1.2 Fluid 2-Tone; mono-tone artificial leather for the 1.0 Fluid; and dual-tone artificial leather for the 1.0 Fluid 2-Tone derivative.

2021 Hyundai i20

Some of the many convenience features:

Electric folding mirrors for the Fluid variants; A rear view monitor with guidelines displayed on the infotainment system’s screen; Air-vents for rear passengers in the Fluid variants; A USB charging socket and cellphone storage space for rear passengers; A multifunction steering wheel with radio and telephone control buttons (all variants); and a cruise-control function on the steering wheel for Fluid variants.

2021 Hyundai i20

The i20 offers connectivity with a range of hi-tech convenience features and premium sound quality. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, offered with a wireless link, enable customers to mirror the functionality of their iOS and Android smartphones.

To increase the elegance and the visual comfort of the interior, the new 26cm digital instrument cluster in front of the driver and high-resolution 20cm centre touch screen for the infotainment system have been visually combined. This paddle design makes the interior stand out, while the touch screen offers customers multiple functions for the sound and infotainment system.

2021 Hyundai i20

A wireless charging pad in the centre console means occupants no longer need to use a cable to charge their smartphones. Additionally, there are two front USB charging ports in all variants – one for connectivity and one for charging in the middle console, while another charging port is available for rear passengers in the Fluid variants.

A WIDE RANGE OF ENGINES AND GEARBOXES

By offering three engines with three transmission choices, the i20 range caters for different drivers’ needs and delivers even more efficient driving. It also offers improved ride and handling, as well as steering, compared to its predecessor.

At the top of the range, and for the first time in the i20 in South Africa, a 1.0 T-GDi engine is available with 90kW maximum power and 172Nm peak torque. It is mated to either a 7-speed DCT or a manual 6-speed gearbox. The manual version has a top speed of 190km/h, and the 1.0 T-GDi with the 7-speed DCT reaches 187km/h.

2021 Hyundai i20

The 1.0 T-GDi is equipped with Hyundai’s Continuously Variable Valve Duration (CVVD) technology. CVVD optimises engine performance and fuel efficiency while also being eco-friendly. The valve control technology regulates the duration of the valve opening and closing according to driving conditions. This is the only system that can change the duration of the valve opening during a ride, depending on conditions.

A 1.2-litre normally-aspirated Kappa is available as an engine choice in both the Motion and Fluid derivatives. This 4-pot petrol engine, coupled to a 5-speed manual transmission, offers 61kW maximum power and 115Nm peak torque, and it clocks a maximum speed of 169km/h.

2021 Hyundai i20

The 1.4-litre 4-pot naturally-aspirated MPi petrol engine, which many of us will be familiar with, slots in between the other two, matched to a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. It delivers 74kW maximum power and 133Nm peak torque, with a top-speed of 173km/h.

Thanks to its weight reduction of 4% compared to its predecessor, the i20 ensures it has competitive emissions values. This also means it drives more economically without compromising on driving pleasure, Hyundai says.

Claimed fuel consumption for the 1.2-litre engine derivatives came in at 5.9l/100km, while the 1.4-litre engine scores 6.9l/100km. The top-end 1-litre turbo derivatives sip 6.5l/100km for the manual version, and 6.9l/100km for the DCT.

BUILT TO BE DRIVEN AND ENJOYED

An important part of the appeal of the all-new i20 is its excellent ride quality and the confident way it handles with a suspension that is sporty and firm, yet comfortable.

At the front, McPherson struts with dampers and coil springs are used for the suspension, while a coupled torsion beam axle with dampers and coil springs are employed at the rear. The Motor Driven Power Assisted Steering (MDPS) is said to deliver accurate lines through corners and adds stability to the i20’s road manners.

The vehicle has been built with a reinforced body structure – a key area which is critical to occupant safety. The i20’s body is reinforced with 36% advanced high-strength steel. Passive safety systems in the i20 include six airbags (driver, front passenger and two curtain airbags) in the Fluid variants, and driver and front passenger airbags in the Motion derivatives.

An Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) and Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD) are standard features across the whole range and all models are equipped with Isofix anchor points for child seats.

2021 HYUNDAI i20 PRICES IN SOUTH AFRICA

1.2 Motion manual – R275 900

1.4 Motion automatic – R305 900

1.2 Fluid manual – R289 900

1.2 Fluid manual, 2-Tone – R294 900

1.0 TGDI Fluid manual – R330 900

1.0 TGDI Fluid manual, 2-Tone – R335 900

1.0 TGDI Fluid DCT – R355 900

1.0 TGDI Fluid DCT, 2-Tone – R360 900

All new Hyundai i20 models come with a 7-year/200 000km manufacturer’s warranty. A 4-year/60 000km service plan and 7-year/150 000km roadside assistance also forms part of the standard package.

IOL MOTORING