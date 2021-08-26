Lavish new Lexus LC 500 Convertible is here: SA price announced

JOHANNESBURG - As part of a dying breed called the normally aspirated V8, the new Lexus LC 500 Convertible begs the question - don’t you want to hear those eight cylinders in all their glory? Just in time for spring (if you’ll excuse the approaching cold snap) the Lexus LC 500 Convertible has been launched in South Africa, at a price of R2 345 500. This represents a premium of R187 000 over the coupe version.

The LC 500’s four-layer soft top is made from wrinkle-free cloth, supported by a three-panel structure made from aluminium and magnesium. When it’s up, the convertible roof loses just 11mm and 4mm of front and rear headroom, according to Lexus, and boot space is within 48 litres. The soft-top is available in a choice of colours. When it’s time to drop the top, this can be done in 15 seconds, at the touch of a button and at speeds of up to 50km/h. And if it’s too cold out there? Don’t worry, Lexus has fitted adjustable neck heaters into the front seats, which are upholstered in semi-aniline leather. Under the hood

The Convertible follows the same basic mechanical recipe as its tin-top counterpart, with power coming from a 5.0-litre V8 motor that kicks out 351kW at 7100rpm and 540Nm at 4800rpm. Keep in mind that the extra reinforcements necessary to remove the roof have resulted in a weight penalty of close to 100kg over the coupe model, although the convertible is still fairly brisk off the mark, with Lexus claiming a coastal 0-100km/h time of 4.7 seconds. The penalty of this eight-cylinder indulgence, however, is in the claimed fuel consumption figure of 12.7 litres per 100km, which will no doubt be more severe in real-world driving. Power goes to the rear wheels through a 10-speed automatic transmission and the vehicle is also fitted with Adaptive Variable Suspension and Active Cornering Assist.

Lavish specification The price might be on the steep side, but Lexus has at least gone to town on the spec sheet, with a full list of interior amenities. These include a 13-speaker, 918-watt Mark Levinson sound system, 10.3-inch infotainment system with satnav, dual-zone climate control with Lexus Climate Concierge, heated steering wheel, 10-way power-operated front seats with heating and ventilation, Adaptive High Speed cruise control, Blind Spot Monitor, Lane keep assist and Pre-crash safety system. Buyers can choose from 11 exterior colour options, with various roof combos, as well as four interior colour schemes.