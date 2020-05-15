Lexus expands quirky UX range with entry hybrid model

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg - Lexus has expanded its quirky UX compact crossover range with a new entry-level hybrid model. The new UX 250h EX joins the existing UX 250h SE, as well as the UX 200 EX base model and UX 200 F Sport flagship, bringing the total derivative count to four. Priced at R690 300, the 250h EX is a good R65 900 cheaper than the 250h SE, and it’s only R35 000 more expensive than the 200 EX base model. Standard features in the 250h EX include an eight-speaker infotainment system with satnav and reverse camera (albeit no panoramic view), and the vehicle also comes with a powered tailgate, push-button start, cruise control, heated mirrors, rear USB charging ports and Drive Mode Select, with Normal, Eco and Sport driving modes. The seats in the EX are upholstered in Nulux simulated leather and buyers get to choose from five colour options: Black, White Ash, Rich Cream, B Ocher and Cobalt.

18-inch ‘aero ventilating’ alloy wheels are also part of the deal when you sign up for the 250h EX.

As with its SE sibling, the 250h EX is powered by a hybrid drivetrain that pairs a 2-litre petrol engine with an electric motor for a system output of 135kW. Lexus claims a 0-100km/h sprint time of 8.5 seconds, and a combined fuel consumption figure of 4.5 litres per 100km.

For the record,the 200 models get a similar 2-litre normally aspirated petrol engine with no electrical assistance. Here you’re looking at 126kW, a 9.2 second 0-100km/h sprint and 6.1 l/100km combined consumption.

“Expanding the UX 250h line-up was a natural extension for the Lexus newbie, which has been a sales driver in the local market for the brand,” said Lexus sales and marketing VP Glen Crompton.

“Lexus has furthermore enjoyed a good market share for hybrid sales over the last year. In 2019 Lexus commanded a 39 percent market share of all hybrid and electric sales in the premium sector.”

All Lexus UX models are sold with a seven-year/105 000km warranty and full maintenance plan.

IOL Motoring



