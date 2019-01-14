Detroit - Exactly three years after the LC coupe made its debut at the Detroit Motor Show, Lexus is now finally showing off a drop-top version of the grand tourer. Technically this is still a concept car, but the design looks so production-ready that we can’t imagine anything major changing during its transition into a showroom car.

The Convertible retains the basic proportions of the tin-top, with its long bonnet, swept-back cabin and low stance, and the concept rolls on 22-inch wheels.

“This concept takes the unmistakable design of the LC coupe and reimagines it as a future convertible,” says designer Tadao Mori

“It blends all the best aspects of the original coupe with the dynamic design of an open-air convertible.”

There’s no word on engine specifications, but we think it’s safe to presume that a production model would share the coupe’s normally aspirated 5-litre V8 engine, which produces 351kW and 540Nm.

IOL Motoring