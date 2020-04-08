Lexus NX, IS, RC and LS gain new standard features for 2020

Johannesburg - Unlike many of the premium brands that it competes with, Lexus prefers to put the word ‘standard’ rather than ‘optional’ next to many of the nice-to-have features, and that’s even more true of the 2020 range. The Japanese brand has made a number of specification changes across its NX, IS, RC and LS model ranges, adding even more tech and interior luxuries to the standard features lists of the various model ranges. Let’s take a look at what’s changed for 2020: Lexus NX The sharply-styled midsize SUV range has been expanded from three to four models, with the addition of a more affordable NX 300 EX hybrid model to complement the high-spec NX 300h SE. As before, Lexus also offers NX 300 EX and NX 300 F Sport petrol models.

The only change across the board is that all models receive an upgraded infotainment system that’s now compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The rest of the changes are focused on the higher-spec models, with the F Sport and SE hybrid versions gaining driver assistance features such as Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Trace Assist and the Lexus Pre-Crash system.

These two models also gain upgraded ‘Sequential Clearance’ lamps with Adaptive High Beam as well as LED+ Sequential Rear Combination lamps.

Furthermore, the SE hybrid now comes standard with a panoramic sunroof, automatic tailgate, power-adjustable rear seats, wooden dashboard trim and a headlamp cleaning and levelling system.

The powertrains remain as before, with the NX 300 models motivated by a 2-litre turbopetrol engine that produces 175kW and 350Nm, and the NX 300h hybrid derivatives sporting a normally aspirated 2.5-litre petrol engine paired with an electric motor for a system output of 150kW.

Pricing:

Lexus NX 300 EX - R722 600

Lexus NX 300h EX - R819 100

Lexus NX 300 F Sport - R826 500

Lexus NX 300h SE - R933 500

Lexus IS

The 3 Series rivalling, rear-wheel-drive sedan continues to be available in three petrol variants: IS 300 EX (2.0 turbo, 180kW), IS 300h (2.5 hybrid, 165kW) and IS 350 F Sport (3.5 V6, 232kW).

The spec changes affect the latter two, with the IS 300h and IS 350 F Sport gaining a 15-speaker Mark Levinson sound system as standard, as well as rear sunshades. Furthermore, the F Sport is now fitted with ‘LED Hi’ headlights, with Adaptive High Beam.

Lexus has also introduced a new colour option, called Manganese Luster.

Pricing:

Lexus IS 300 EX - R733 100

Lexus IS 300h EX - R826 500

Lexus IS 350 F Sport - R863 200

Lexus RC

The RC coupe mimics its IS sedan cousin in gaining a Mark Levinson sound system, except in this case it boasts 17 speakers.

The vehicle now also comes standard with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity as well as an electric parking brake.

The RC still comes standard with F Sport trim, as well as a 232kW, 380Nm 3.5-litre normally aspirated V6 engine that powers the rear wheels through an eight speed automatic gearbox.

Pricing:

Lexus RC F Sport - R1 009 100

Lexus LS

The LS flagship sedan is still offered in LS 500 and LS 500 F Sport variants, both powered by a twin-turbo V6 engine that produces 310kW and 600Nm.

On the spec front, Lexus has made some improvements to the driver assist gizmos, with the Adaptive Cruise Control now operating at all speeds (previously high speed only), while the Lane Keep Assist system now includes Steering Vibration and Lane Trace Assist.

There are fewer exterior colour options, however, with Amber being discontinued for both models and Terran Khaki no longer available on the LS 500.

Pricing:

Lexus LS 500 - R2 022 000

Lexus LS 500 F Sport - R2 200 800

All Lexus models are sold with a seven-year/105 000km warranty and full maintenance plan.

