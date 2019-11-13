CAPE TOWN - You don’t see a lot of these on the road, but the Lexus RX continues to offer a distinctive option to those that want something a little different from the German norm. And now there’s an improved version, sporting some visual and under-the-skin refinements as well as a much needed infotainment upgrade.
Various improvements to the structure and chassis of the vehicle aim to deliver a better ride, reduced body roll and better noise and vibration suppression, while the exterior styling enhancements remain subtle. Among the most noticeable changes is a new grille pattern with 3D-effect ‘L’ shapes, while the headlights are a little slimmer and the front bumper has more rounded edges. Stylists also gave the back bumper a new look, while the taillights gain a new L-shaped pattern. All versions roll on 20-inch alloy wheels as standard.
The standard RX design is already quite striking in our book, but if you want to take things further, Lexus is offering an RX 350 F Sport version for the first time, which spices things up with unique alloys and bespoke F Sport treatment for front fascia, mesh grille insert, front-fender and rear valance.
Big changes inside
The big news in the cabin is the adoption of a touchscreen infotainment system in place of that clunky Remote Touch system that featured a control stick on the centre console. Lexus had to redesign the dashboard to bring the new 31.2cm screen within touching distance, and those that prefer the old system can still use a new trackpad version of the Remote Touch Interface. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity is also part of the deal here, as is voice control via Siri or Google Assistant. A WiFi hotspot with 15GB of complementary data is also standard, along with the MyLexus app and connected services.