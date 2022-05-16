Lexus UX compact crossover gets a makeover for 2022

Tokyo: The Lexus UX has been given its midlife makeover, which includes heavily updated cabin electronics and new safety features. Lexus South Africa says it is planning to launch the new model locally around the fourth quarter of this year, and it is expected that the updated model will once again be offered in only UX 250h hybrid format.

The exterior enhancements are subtle to say the least, but include minor updates to the headlights and rear combination lamps, while new exterior and interior colours have been added to spice things up further. The biggest changes come on the inside, where Lexus says the multimedia system and connected services have been “dramatically re-envisioned” for an improved customer experience. Here you’ll find brand new, higher resolution touchscreen displays, in either 12.3 or 8.0 inches, and offering Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

Furthermore the shapes and switch layout of the instrument panel and console area have been optimised in accordance with the use of the new touchscreen display, and the system will also be updatable over time through over-the-air software updates. Although there are no mechanical changes to speak of, with the UX 250h hybrid model soldiering on with the current 135kW petrol-electric set-up, Lexus has improved the structural rigidity of the vehicle by adding 20 spot welding points on the body, and the shock absorber tuning has been modified accordingly. The company also claims to have made the vehicle a little quieter through newly-developed 18-inch run-flat tyres.

On the safety front, Lexus says the performance of the single-lens camera and millimetre-wave radar have been improved to expand the response range of the Pre-Collision System. This system is designed to detect daytime bicyclists and pedestrians in low-light conditions and, at intersections, to detect oncoming vehicles before right turns. The new Lexus UX is also available with Emergency Steering Assist, which assists steering within the vehicle’s lane as cued by the driver. South African prices and specifications will be released closer to launch.

