Life is a Beach in VW’s latest campervan, now revealed in T6.1 guise

MILTON KEYNES, ENGLAND - Volkswagen’s UK division has revealed the ‘Beach’ version of the new T6.1 California range, and the new campervan is looking set to hit South African shores in 2021.

Available in two versions - Camper and Tour - the Beach models make the California line-up more accessible for larger families who need a flexible MPV to accommodate their hobbies or occasional rest stops.

The Beach models feature a manual pop-up hydraulic roof and a camping table with pull-out chairs, while the ‘Camping’ model also features a pull-out mini kitchen, complete with a single gas hob and pull-out awning. Also fitted is a DAB touchscreen audio system with App Connect.

The California Beach 6.1 Camper features four seats as standard, but customers can opt for a five-seater format. The ‘Tour’ models ship with five seats as standard, but can be ordered with six.

The only engine offered in the UK is the 110kW version of Volkswagen’s familiar 2-litre turbodiesel engine, paired with a seven-speed DSG gearbox.