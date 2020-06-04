Like the Hilux, Toyota's Fortuner also gets a new face and upgraded engine

Melbourne - Revealed at the same time as its upgraded Hilux sibling, the Toyota Fortuner is also getting a facelift for 2020 and in addition to enhanced styling, it also gets the engine and infotainment upgrades announced for the aforementioned bakkie.

Interestingly, Toyota has shown off two different front end designs on its Thai website. Conventional models get a large grille that is an evolution of the current design, but there is also a ‘Legender’ version that gets a slimmer grille and bigger lower air intake. At this stage it’s unclear whether South Africa will get both front end options.

As per the Hilux there’s a revised 2.8-litre turbodiesel engine to look forward to, the new unit pushing 150kW and 500Nm, which is a good 20kW and 50Nm more than before. Fuel economy is improved too, with Toyota claiming gains of up to 17 percent in city driving.

Inside there’s a new infotainment system featuring a larger 20.3cm screen. The system boasts enhanced voice activation as well as Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

Just as the Toyota Hilux is South Africa’s best-selling bakkie, the Fortuner is the country’s most popular SUV model, selling around 1000 units a month in pre-Covid times.