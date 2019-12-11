PRETORIA - Land Rover has added a new diesel engine to its Discovery range in South Africa and to mark the occasion, the local division is also releasing a new limited edition model, with numbers limited to 50 units. The engine in question is Land Rover’s new SD4 Ingenium turbodiesel unit, which produces 177kW and 430Nm, with power going to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic gearbox and all-wheel-drive system. Land Rover claims an 8.7 second 0-100km/h sprint time and a braked towing capacity of 3500kg.

The 50 limited edition vehicles are based on the SE trim grade, which is second from the bottom in Land Rovers spec hierarchy, but this vehicle still packs a generous helping of standard features. These include a 25.4cm InControl Touch infotainment system with navigation and a 250W, 10-speaker Land Rover Enhanced Sound System. It’s also fitted with leather seats, featuring 12-way adjustment for the driver, as well as front and rear parking aids and 20-inch alloy wheels.

Over and above the standard items, the edition gets a sunroof as well as a powered inner tailgate, roof rails and keyless entry.

As for the exterior colour, buyers can choose between Fuji White and Indus Silver hues.