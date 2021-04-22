Long live the V12: Ferrari Superfast made even faster

JOHANNESBURG: What you see here are the first official images of Ferrari’s latest limited-edition special series that have been published in the build-up to its global debut next month.

The new model is said to be the ultimate expression of Ferrari’s concept of an extreme front-engined Berlinetta, honing the characteristics of the critically-acclaimed 812 Superfast to a level never seen before.

High-revving V12 propulsion

The most striking feature of the new model lies at its very heart: in this instance the latest evolution of Maranello’s fire-breathing 65° V12 engine, which reaches the highest output of any Ferrari road-car engine – 610kW – and revs to 9 500rpm.

The use of state-of-the-art materials, the redesign of many of the engine’s key components, a new valve timing mechanism, and a new exhaust system are just some of the technical solutions that allow the engine to deliver performance levels that are unprecedented in the V12 segment.

High-tech driving assistance systems

The brutal power unleashed by the powertrain is paired with advanced vehicle dynamics controls, to ensure that the performance can be fully exploited and to guarantee maximum fun behind the wheel.

Most distinctive of these solutions is the adoption of independent steering on all four wheels. This is said to extend the feeling of agility and precision when cornering as well as provide unparalleled responsiveness to steering inputs.

Another noteworthy engineering achievement is the development work undertaken to reduce the car’s overall weight compared to the standard 812 Superfast. This was achieved, in particular, by extensive use of carbon fibre, both on the exterior and in the cockpit.

Lastly, the new model premieres version 7.0 of the renowned Side Slip Control vehicle dynamics system.

High-quality, bespoke interior package

The interior architecture very much reflects that of the 812 Superfast, retaining the main dash and door panel interfaces and volumes, including the signature diapason motif.

Along with other elements of the interior, the door panel has been redesigned to reduce weight and, combined with the introduction of the H-gate theme on the tunnel, this lends the cockpit a sportier, more modern edge that reflects the car’s racing spirit.

We’ll bring you the vehicle’s exact specifications on May 5, when the car makes its official debut.

